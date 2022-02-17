Flames dominate Ducks for eighth straight win

Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) tries to score during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist as the Calgary Flames earned their eighth straight win, a 6-2 decision against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Lindholm has scored a goal in six straight games while increasing his point streak to eight games (seven goals, six assists).

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists for the Flames, Dillon Dube added a goal and an assist and Andrew Mangiapane also scored.

Rasmus Andersson notched three assists, Sean Monahan had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames, who tied the third-longest win streak in franchise history.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist for his second straight multi-point game for the Ducks, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Sonny Milano also scored.

John Gibson stopped 16 of 20 shots for Anaheim before he was replaced midway through the second period. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves in relief.

Calgary was short-handed for six of the first eight minutes but still emerged with the lead.

After killing a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Lindholm, the Flames took a 1-0 lead when Dube tipped in a slap shot from Andersson at 5:34 of the first period.

The Flames went on their first power play and Lindholm scored at 12:55 of the first for a 2-0 lead. Lindholm is the first Calgary player with a six-game goal streak since Gaudreau in November 2017.

After several prime scoring chances by Anaheim, Milano converted from in close to make it 2-1 at 1:35 of the second period.

The Flames came back with two goals over the next three minutes, marking the seventh straight game in which they scored at least four goals.

Lindholm scored his second goal for a 3-1 lead at 3:43.

Gaudreau then set up Tkachuk for his 43rd assist of the season and a 4-1 lead at 4:24.

Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists).

Lundestrom tied the team record with his fourth short-handed goal of the season, cutting the lead to 4-2 at 4:26 of the third period. Corey Perry had four short-handed tallies in 2010-11.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net to make it 5-2 with 3:12 left, and Mangiapane scored with Stolarz back in the crease with 2:09 remaining.

–Field Level Media