Flames D Oliver Kylington to miss start of camp

Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington will miss the start of training camp, the team announced Thursday.

The Flames said that decision was made after Wednesday’s medical and fitness testing, calling it a “private personal matter” and adding that no further information will be provided.

Kylington, 26, missed the entire 2022-23 season due to personal reasons.

President of hockey operations Don Maloney said in May that the club anticipated his return to the ice in 2023-24.

“It certainly seems he’s in a very good place,” Maloney said. “Told me he’s excited about coming back next season, which is very positive for the organization.”

A second-round pick by the Flames in 2015, Kylington has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists), a plus-30 rating and 156 blocks in 168 games over parts of five seasons.

