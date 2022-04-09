Flames beat Kraken to cap perfect road trip

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Hanifin had four assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-1 Saturday in a matchup of the first- and last-place teams in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Michael Stone and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Flames (44-19-9, 97 points), who completed a four-game sweep on their West Coast trip. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his 34th victory of the season, tied for the league lead with the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin.

Karson Kuhlman scored for the expansion Kraken (23-43-6) and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 of 28 shots.

The Flames opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period, as Hanifin’s shot from the left point was tipped by Coleman on its way into the net.

The Kraken tied it just 65 seconds later as Morgan Geekie pulled the puck off the end boards behind the net and sent a backhanded pass to Kuhlman for a one-timer from the bottom of the right faceoff circle.

The Flames regained the lead with just 17 seconds remaining in the period with an extra attacker on the ice as Seattle was being called for a delayed penalty. Lewis was tripped to the right of the net but got back up and positioned himself at the top of the crease, where he redirected Hanifin’s pass past Grubauer.

The Flames extended the advantage to 3-1 at 8:39 of the second, just as a Seattle penalty was expiring. Hanifin moved the puck from the right point across the ice for Stone’s one-timer from just inside the top of the left faceoff circle that beat Grubauer high to the far post.

Toffoli scored into an empty net with 1:27 remaining to clinch the victory.

Flames forward Calle Jarnkrok missed his fifth consecutive game because of illness, meaning he didn’t get to play against his former team. Jarnkrok was acquired by Calgary from Seattle on March 16 for draft picks.

