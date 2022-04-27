fbpx
Published April 27, 2022

Five-star GG Jackson commits to North Carolina

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star power forward GG Jackson, a consensus top 5 player in the class of 2023, committed to North Carolina on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Jackson chose the Tar Heels over Duke, Auburn, DePaul and home state schools Clemson and South Carolina, among many others. He was also considering the G League. Jackson plays for Ridge High School in Columbia, S.C.

Jackson is rated the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 1 player in South Carolina.

“I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach (Hubert) Davis is an African-American coach who knows what he is doing,” Jackson told 247Sports.

Jackson joins five-star guard Simeon Wilcher as part of Davis’ Class of 2023.

–Field Level Media

