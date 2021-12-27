Five players score in double figures as Texas A&M swamps Dallas Christian

Jan 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Hassan Diarra scored 16 points to lead five Texas A&M players in double-figure scoring as the Aggies overwhelmed outmanned Dallas Christian 102-52 on Monday in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M used an almost perfect first half in which it had a stretch when it scored 40 of the game’s 43 points and waltzed to the easy victory, its third straight and sixth in its past seven games. The Aggies (10-2) played 14 players in the near-walkover and every one of them scored while Texas A&M built as much as a 59-point lead with 5:23 to play.

Quenton Jackson added 13 points for Aggies, with Marcus Williams and Aaron Cash hitting for 11 each and Hayden Hefner tallying 10 in the win.

Nick Erves led Dallas Christian with 13 points while Tyjuan Battles had 10 in the loss.

The Crusaders used a 7-0 run in the early minutes of the game to grasp a 9-3 advantage and were up 11-10 after a layup by Jarius Allen at the 13:19 mark before Texas A&M really found its stride. The Aggies reeled off the next 18 points over a stretch of more than five minutes and led 28-11 at the under-eight minutes time out.

After a 3-pointer by Dallas Christian’s Royce Mendez stopped the run the Aggies forged another, scoring the ensuing 22 points in taking a 36-point lead after a 3-pointer by Diarra with 2:15 to play in the first half.

Texas A&M went to halftime up 54-18 after outshooting the Crusaders 53.8 percent to 31.8 percent, outrebounding Dallas Christian 23-14 and forcing 22 turnovers (14 of them steals) that led to 33 points for the Aggies. Dallas Christian did not go to the free throw line in the first half.

For Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, Monday’s game was one of 13 exhibitions so far on the season. The Crusaders have played three countable games and are 1-2 on the season.

The Aggies have one more game, at home on Wednesday against Central Arkansas, before beginning Southeastern Conference play on Jan 4 at Georgia.

–Field Level Media