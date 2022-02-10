Five-goal third period powers Devils past Blues

Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) shoots and scores as New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and goaltender Jon Gillies (32) defend the net during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist for the visiting New Jersey Devils, who scored five times in the third period to rally past the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Thursday.

Yegor Sharangovich added a goal and two assists, P.K Subban and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Michael McLeod and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils. Damon Severson contributed two assists for New Jersey, which has won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game run from Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

Devils goaltender Jon Gillies, who made one start for the Blues earlier this season, made 27 saves.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues, who have lost three of their past four games. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk also scored, Torey Krug notched two assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 22 saves in his second start since Jan. 15.

At 9:08 of the third period Sharangovich tied the game 3-3 by tapping in Hischier’s cross-ice pass on a two-on-two rush.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Hischier scored from the left wing off of a three-on-two rush to put the Devils up 4-3 with 8:26 left.

Vesey made it 5-3 at 17:41 with a long rush he finished with a backhand shot. Schenn countered by punching in Pavel Buchnevich’s centering pass from behind the net at 18:17.

Boqvist and Hischier iced the game with an empty-net goals with 1:19 and 10 seconds remaining, respectively.

The Devils controlled the first period, outshooting the Blues 10-5 and outscoring them 2-1.

Subban put New Jersey up 1-0 just 2:12 into the game with a shot from the center point through traffic.

At 15:07, McLeod scored on an end-to-end rush to make it 2-0. He blew past defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, cut to his forehand and fought off a hook from Robert Thomas.

Kostin put the Blues on the board with 4:23 left in the period, converting a one-time blast off Oskar Sundqvist’s centering pass.

The Blues tied the game 2-2 at 5:13 of the second period when Colton Parayko shot from the right point and Schenn dived to swipe in the rebound.

Faulk put the Blues up 3-2 with a lucky carom with 4:57 left in the middle period. His slap shot hit the left post, bounced off the back of Gillies’ right leg, then rolled back over the goal line before Devils forward Pavel Zacha could pull it back.

