Five-goal first period propels Islanders past Canucks

Feb 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders scored five goals in a historic first period Wednesday night before withstanding a rally by the host Vancouver Canucks and earning a 6-3 win.

New York’s Zach Parise, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored in a 31-second span early in the first before Casey Cizikas and Mathew Barzal added goals later in the period. Matt Martin scored in the third for the Islanders, who played for the first time since a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 2.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the first period before Elias Pettersson and Luke Schenn scored in the second for the Canucks, who dropped the second game of a back-to-back home set. Vancouver beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Former Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak gave up the first five goals on just 12 shots before being pulled. Thatcher Demko recorded 14 saves of 15 shots in relief.

Parise, Nelson and Lee sparked the milestone period for the Islanders by scoring on consecutive shots. The three-goal flurry was the second-fastest in Islanders history behind only a 27-second, three-goal sequence against the New York Rangers in the third period of a 6-5 overtime loss on Oct. 23, 1983.

The Islanders closed out their prolific first period with goals by Cizikas at 13:11 and Barzal at 16:19.

The five-goal period was the first for the Islanders since they scored five third-period goals against the Boston Bruins in a 7-2 win on Feb. 25, 2021.

The Canucks began their comeback attempt with 1:04 left in the first, when Ekman-Larsson collected a long rebound and fired a shot past a screened Sorokin and off the far post.

Pettersson and Schenn scored in a 91-second span late in the second before Vancouver outshot the Islanders 16-8 in the third, when Martin scored off a turnover with 5:41 left.

–Field Level Media