Fit to be tied, FC Cincinnati out for more vs. Atlanta United

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite some time since both FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United FC won consecutive MLS games.

Each will try again when the teams meet Saturday night at Cincinnati.

Cincinnati (8-8-8, 32 points) is currently above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, and amid a 2-1-7 MLS stretch. However, after last weekend’s 3-1 home victory over Philadelphia, FCC will try to win back-to-back league contests for the first time since a four-game run from April 30-May 14.

“Every game, every week that we can be above the (playoff) line, that’s going to be important,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said.

“Certainly, if we can find a way to walk off the field with three points (Saturday), that’ll be important for us to stay above the line for another week.”

FCC All-Star Brandon Vazquez has scored six of his team-leading 14 league goals over his last six contests and will try to become the first player in club history to score in four consecutive games. However, Vazquez has failed to register a goal in seven career games against Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, teammate Brenner has totaled three of his eight MLS goals in his last two games, but also has never scored in four matches against Atlanta United.

Although Atlanta United (7-9-7, 28 points) is below the playoff line in the East, and 1-7-3 on the road this season, they are 5-1-3 all-time versus FC Cincinnati and amid a 2-1-2 overall stretch.

Following last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Seattle, Atlanta will try again to win consecutive matches for the first time since September 2021.

“There’s still a lot to play for, and we haven’t proven anything yet,” United defender JuanJo Purata said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, we’ve got to continue to work, and try and get good results.”

Atlanta’s Ronaldo Cisneros scored his team-leading seventh goal against Seattle, but star Josef Martinez (five goals in 2022) has failed to score in six straight league matches for the first time during his stellar career.

Martinez, though, has six goals in five MLS games against Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United played to a scoreless draw at Atlanta on April 16.

–Field Level Media