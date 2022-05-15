First-place Shock move to 4-0 at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock continued their torrid play Sunday by upping their record to 4-0 as Week 2 completed at Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Shock defeated the New York Excelsior 3-1 in one of three matches on the final day of Week 2. The Toronto Defiant swept the Paris Eternal 3-0 and the Houston Outlaws outlasted the Florida Mayhem 3-2.

San Francisco jumped on top early by taking the first two maps, winning 1-0 on New Queen Street and 3-1 on Dorado. New York stayed alive with a 5-4 win on King’s Row, only the second map the Shock had dropped in qualifiers thus far. But the Shock finished off the Excelsior with a 2-0 victory on Oasis.

Houston started with a 1-0 triumph on Colosseo before losing 2-1 on Route 66 to tie the match. The Outlaws won 3-2 on King’s Row but again were knotted after Florida took Lijiang Tower 2-0. The Outlaws earned the match win with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

Toronto’s sweep was hard-fought as the Defiant pulled off one-point victories on New Queen Street (1-0) and Route 66 (2-1). The Defiant took the third map easily, 3-0 on Eichenwalde.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +10, 4

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-1, +3, 2

T3. Toronto Defiant, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. London Spitfire, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Washington Justice, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Florida Mayhem, 2-2, +2, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, +1, 2

9. Dallas Fuel, 2-1, +1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -3, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -5, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -8, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media