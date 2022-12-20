First-minute goal propels surging Hurricanes past Devils

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 37 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes were sparked by an early goal in a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and the Hurricanes were on their way to pushing their points streak to 12 games (10-0-2). They won their sixth straight game.

Carolina also got goals from Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen, and Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

The Devils lost their sixth game in a row (0-5-1) after dropping only five games of their first 25 games this season.

Jack Hughes scored with 4:36 remaining to prevent New Jersey, which trailed 3-0 at the time, from becoming a shutout victim for the first time this season. It was the Devils’ 36th shot of the game and the team-leading 17th goal for Hughes.

Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek made 10 saves and allowed three goals in two periods before he was replaced. Backup Mackenzie Blackwood was credited with six saves in his first NHL action since Nov. 3. He was recalled Monday from a conditioning stint with AHL Utica.

The Hurricanes moved in front of New Jersey into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Despite the 3-0 score after two periods, the Devils held a 27-13 advantage in shots on goal. New Jersey’s 26th shot was Jesper Bratt’s breakaway with about 30 seconds left in the second period, a sequence that drew a huge roar from Carolina fans and ultimately a penalty on the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes had three shots in the opening 20 seconds, culminating with Kotkaniemi knocking in his fourth goal of the season. That was the quickest the Hurricanes have scored a game since Trevor van Riemsdyk scored after 12 seconds against Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2020.

Staal posted his ninth goal of the season 4:17 into the second period after a strong maneuver down the left side in transition.

Teravainen scored short-handed on a shot from the perimeter at 6:21 of the middle period. It marked his second goal of the season, with the other having come Saturday vs. the Dallas Stars.

Noesen capped the scoring at 16:46 of the third period.

Two New Jersey defensemen — Dougie Hamilton and Brendan Smith — were playing against their former team. Smith skated in 45 games last season for the Hurricanes. Hamilton played for Carolina from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

–Field Level Media