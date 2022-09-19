Fire sign homegrown midfielder Brian Gutierrez to 4-year deal

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Fire signed homegrown midfielder and Chicago native Brian Gutierrez to a new four-year deal on Monday.

The deal keeps Gutierrez under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

“We are excited about the tremendous growth that we’ve seen from Guti in his first three seasons with the first team,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “Guti has become a very important player for the team, and we believe that he has a very bright future ahead as long as he continues to stay focused and work hard.”

Gutierrez notched his first career goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 3. He has added a career-high five assists in 2022.

Gutierrez, 19, made his MLS regular season debut on Aug. 20, 2020. He has played in 54 matches (24 starts) for the Fire since, including a career-high 31 appearances (18 starts) this season.

–Field Level Media