Fire part ways with D Jhon Espinoza

Chicago Fire FC parted ways with Jhon Espinoza on Tuesday, with the club labeling the transaction as a mutual decision designed to allow the defender to make a permanent move to FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

Espinoza, 23, will join Lugano after the European transfer window opens on Sunday.

“We thank Jhon for his contributions to the Club over the last two seasons,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said. “Jhon is an excellent young player with great potential and this move will allow him to continue his development in a competitive European league. We wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter with FC Lugano.”

Espinoza has recorded one assist in 39 career MLS matches (11 starts) with the Fire over the last two seasons. He was acquired by Chicago via transfer from S.D. Aucas in Ecuador.

