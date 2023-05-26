Fire F Chris Mueller undergoes season-ending hip surgery

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire forward Chris Mueller underwent season-ending surgery on his right hip, the team announced Friday.

The surgery was an arthroscopic procedure. The club said Mueller should be fully recovered prior to the 2024 season.

Mueller, 26, had two goals and two assists in 10 matches (eight starts) this season.

Mueller, who is from the Chicago area, played 17 minutes off the bench in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Atlanta United and assisted on the tying goal in the 89th minute.

Mueller has six goals and seven assists in 34 matches (31 starts) in two seasons for the Fire. Overall, he has 27 goals and 31 assists in 146 MLS matches (105 starts), including four seasons with Orlando City from 2018-21.

The Fire visit the New England Revolution on Saturday.

