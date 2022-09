Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire defender Andre Reynolds is recovering following knee surgery, the team announced Monday.

He had an arthroscopic procedure on his right meniscus, performed by Dr. Brian Forsythe in Munster, Ind.

Reynolds, 21, will miss the Fire’s last two regular season games but is expected to be at 100 percent for 2023.

He appeared in 12 matches (four starts) this season. He previously subbed on for two matches in 2020.

–Field Level Media