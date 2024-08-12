Final Olympics medal count: Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky lead dominant United States performance

The United States women’s basketball team barely held off France in Sunday’s title game. But the victory came in the final medal event and allowed the U.S. to finish the Paris Olympics in a tie with China for the most gold medals (40).

France’s Gabby Williams nearly forced overtime at the buzzer but her foot was barely inside the 3-point line. So the U.S. prevailed 67-66 for its 61st consecutive Olympic victory and eighth straight gold.

The close call certainly didn’t dim the accomplishment. A’ja Wilson, the top women’s player in the world, led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The U.S. did get one individual gold on the final day as cyclist Jennifer Valente won the women’s omnium for the second straight Olympics. She controlled the four races — scratch, tempo, elimination and points — to win her third career gold medal.

The Americans were in the gold-medal game in women’s volleyball, but Italy swept to a solid 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 victory.

2024 Paris Olympics final medal count:

United States 126

China 91

Great Britain 65

France 64

Australia 53

Japan 45

Italy 40

Netherlands 34

Germany 33

South Korea 32

Gold Medals:

United States 40

China 40

Japan 20

Australia 18

France 16

Netherlands 15

Great Britain 14

South Korea 13

Germany 12

Italy 12

United States gold medal winners: two on Sunday.

U.S. women’s basketball team — Another gold medal for the Americans, who went 6-0 in Paris and won their first five games by double digits.

Jennifer Valente — She also won a gold in the Olympic road race team event, joining Kristen Faulkner as U.S. cyclists to win two golds in Paris.