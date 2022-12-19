Final invitations announced for IEM Katowice 2023

Credit: ESL | Twitter

The full 24-team lineup for next year’s first big Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been confirmed.

The $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2023 runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 12 in Katowice, Poland.

Eight teams earned invitations into the main tournament. Sixteen other teams will battle in the play-in round, with the top eight finishers moving to the main event.

FaZe Clan, Team Vitality and Outsiders had already received their direct invitations based on 2022 performances.

The five teams joining them in the main event will be Heroic, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, MOUZ and G2 Esports, based on their ESL world rankings.

The 16 teams competing in the play-in are: Fnatic, ENCE, Permitta, Team Spirit, FURIA Esports, Complexity, MIBR, OG, BIG, IHC Esports, Grayhound Gaming, Sprout, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, Cloud9 and paiN.

One high-profile team notably absent from the list is Astralis.

–Field Level Media