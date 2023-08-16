Fights break out at Dallas Cowboys camp after intense day of padded practice

Preseason is all about competition, and sometimes the heat of the battle leads to tempers flaring, as we saw from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. On their final day of padded practice open to the public, spectators in attendance witnessed a battle in the trenches turn into an all-out fight between members of the Cowboys’ offense and defense.

It all began with defensive lineman Sam Williams going toe-to-toe with reserve offensive lineman Brock Hoffman in an individual pass-rush/bocking drill. Once the rep was complete, Williams swipes at the hand of Hoffman, signaling that he’s had enough of his actions. This is when we see starting center Tyler Biadasz come out of nowhere to obliterate Williams with probably one of the best pancakes we’ll see from Cowboys camp. Naturally, this led to an all-out brawl on both sides.

On the final day of #Cowboys padded practice in Oxnard, the chippiness spilled over — Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman rep leading to full-on scrum.



Williams was upset at Hoffman on previous reps.



These guys are ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/byke0bGQ3F — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 16, 2023

It’s not uncommon for players, even on the same teams, to get involved in scuffles during training camp. Every team has them. Some coaches even encourage them. But everyone would agree the most important factor is emerging from any scrum healthy enough for gameday.

Yet, Coach McCarthy still wasn’t entirely pleased with his players attacking one another. Afterward, McCarthy said, “We f—ing know better, fellas. Don’t we? We know better.” However, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons sang a different tune, expressing confidence, “And we still gonna win the f—ing Super Bowl!”

