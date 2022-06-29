fbpx
Published June 29, 2022

FIFA sells 1.8M tickets for Qatar World Cup

Oct 2 2019; Doha; Qatar; General overall view of Khalifa International Stadium and the Aspire Tower during the IAAF World Athletics Championships. The stadium will be one of the venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Organizers already have sold 1.8 million tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA said Wednesday.

The next round of ticket sales runs from July 5-Aug. 16, with FIFA expecting a total of 3 million tickets to eventually be purchased.

The 28-day, 32-team tournament kicks off on Nov. 21.

Fans in the host Arab state have purchased the largest number of tickets to date.

The top countries after Qatar where fans have bought tickets are Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudia Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, according to a FIFA news release.

–Field Level Media

