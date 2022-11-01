FedEx Forum: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Jspotts - Wiki Commons

Whether you’re planning a trip to watch Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies or even the Memphis Tigers college basketball team in action, FedEx Forum is the place to be on game day. Here’s everything you need to know before your visit.

Where is FedEx Forum located?

FedEx Forum is in Memphis, Tennessee. The address of FedEx Forum is 191 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103.

Who plays at FedEx Forum?

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball play at FedEx Forum.

What is the capacity of FedEx Forum?

The capacity at FedEx Forum is 18,119, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at FedEx Forum?

FedEx Forum doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the FedEx Forum?

You can expect to pay around $15 at FedEx Forum parking lots. The official parking lot next to the venue is five levels and two parking entrances on Linden Avenue between Third and Fourth Street. FedEx Forum encourages early arrival for all games and events, and entrances will be opened to allow fans to spread out and reduce entry wait times.

Can you watch the Memphis Grizzlies warm up at FedEx Forum?

Whether it’s the Memphis Grizzlies or the Memphis Tigers playing, both organizations allow spectators to watch the team warm up as they put up a few shots at FedEx Forum before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring to FedEx Forum?

Bags must be no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. All bags entering FedEx Forum that are larger than 4″ x 6″ x 1.5″ will be screened through X-ray machines instead of manual searches. Smaller bags, including wristlets and small clutches smaller than 4″ x 6″x 1.5″, will be allowed to enter through the express lanes and be visually inspected.

Is FedEx Forum cashless?

FedEx Forum is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at FedEx Forum?

Suites at FedEx Forum cost between $4,000-$8,000, depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. FedEx Forum and exclusive access to VIP clubs will be included. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

What is there to eat at FedEx Forum?

There are some delicious spots to eat at FedEx Forum. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We suggest getting to FedEx Forum early because the concession stand lines can cause you to miss the player’s entrance or worse.

Memphis Burrito : Burritos, nachos with shrimp, beef, or chicken, and more

: Burritos, nachos with shrimp, beef, or chicken, and more Delta Grill : King Cotton Hot Dog, popcorn, pretzels, candy, nachos, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, fries, water, beer, soda, chicken tenders, and more.

: King Cotton Hot Dog, popcorn, pretzels, candy, nachos, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, fries, water, beer, soda, chicken tenders, and more. Grind City Grab N Go : A wide range of water, soda, beer, seltzers, and more.

: A wide range of water, soda, beer, seltzers, and more. Slim & Husky’s : Get cheese, pizza slices, soda, and beer.

: Get cheese, pizza slices, soda, and beer. Snax : Popcorn, nachos, cotton candy, soda, beer, chicken tenders, fries, and more.

: Popcorn, nachos, cotton candy, soda, beer, chicken tenders, fries, and more. World’s Fair : Cheeseburgers, fries, chicken tenders, soda, beer, water, cotton candy, and more.

: Cheeseburgers, fries, chicken tenders, soda, beer, water, cotton candy, and more. 4/4 Grill : Kielbasa, fries, wings, game burger, popcorn, soda, beer, water, and more.

: Kielbasa, fries, wings, game burger, popcorn, soda, beer, water, and more. Lucille’s Brandstand : Chicken tender, fries, cheeseburgers, water, beer, and more.

: Chicken tender, fries, cheeseburgers, water, beer, and more. Rockabelly’s : Popcorn, nachos, pretzels, chicken tenders, hot dogs, beer, water, and more.

: Popcorn, nachos, pretzels, chicken tenders, hot dogs, beer, water, and more. Fowl Line : Boneless chicken wings, fried chicken, soda, beer, water, and more.

: Boneless chicken wings, fried chicken, soda, beer, water, and more. Wiseacre : Fans looking for Memphis brewing can head to this stand to enjoy craft beers.

: Fans looking for Memphis brewing can head to this stand to enjoy craft beers. Carvery Cart : Supreme nachos, tacos, Reuben sandwiches, craft beer, and more.

: Supreme nachos, tacos, Reuben sandwiches, craft beer, and more. Rendezvous Plaza: Brisket sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, sausage and cheese, pork BBq nachos, popcorn, beer, soda, water, and more.

