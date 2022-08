Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas announced the transfer Friday of winger Szabolcs Schon to Hungary’s MOL Fehervar FC.

The 21-year-old Budapest native returns to his home country after recording six assists in 24 MLS matches (nine starts) with Dallas during the 2021 season

Schon played for MTK Budapest in Hungary before signing with FC Dallas in April 2021.

Terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

–Field Level Media