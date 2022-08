Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FC Dallas signed midfielder Bernard Kamungo through the 2025 season.

The deal announced Tuesday includes club options for 2026 and 2027.

Kamungo, 20, has played the past two seasons with the MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC.

He has 19 goals and four assists in 44 appearances, including 13 goals in 2022.

Kamungo was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Texas at age 14. He became a U.S. citizen in May.

–Field Level Media