FC Dallas signed defenseman Sebastien Ibeagha to a two-year deal Monday with club options for 2025 and 2026.

The 30-year-old free agent helped Los Angeles FC win the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield.

Ibeagha has appeared in 94 MLS matches (54 starts) with LAFC (2021-22) and New York City FC (2018-21).

The Nigerian-born defender also played professionally in Denmark and Iceland after starring at Duke, where he was the 2012 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

