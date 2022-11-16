FC Dallas sign D Nolan Norris to homegrown deal

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas signed 17-year-old defender Nolan Norris to a three-year homegrown contract on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which comes with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Norris becomes the club’s league-tying 35th homegrown player. He currently plays for the FC Dallas U-19 Academy team.

“I’m blessed, since I joined the academy at the age of 12 this is something I’ve envisioned since that day,” Norris said. “And for this to come true, it’s just a testament to the hard work and all the support my coaches, teammates and everybody that’s put into me. And the hard work starts now.”

–Field Level Media