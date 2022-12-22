FC Dallas sign Brazilian D Geovane Jesus

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas announced the signing of Brazilian defender Geovane Jesus to a four-year contract on Thursday.

The deal runs through 2026 and includes a club option for the 2027 season.

Jesus’ signing is part of the MLS U-22 initiative and he will occupy an international roster slot.

Bem-vindo, Geovane! ???? We have signed Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus to a 4-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 22, 2022

“Geovane has the right profile of a very athletic right back who’s very aggressive and outstanding in transition,” FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta said. “It was a position we needed and we’ve been following Geovane for some time and we made it happen.”

Jesus, 21, spent last season with Brazilian second-division side Cruzeiro. He registered two goals and two assists in 40 matches and helped the club earn promotion to Serie A for 2023.

