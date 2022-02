Apr 12, 2021; USA; FC Dallas player Nicky Hernandez poses for a 2021 MLS portrait. Mandatory Credit: MLS photos via USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas midfielder Nicky Hernandez is recovering from leg surgery earlier this month.

Hernandez, 23, underwent bilateral fasciotomy on Feb. 9 in Plano, Texas.

Recovery time is approximately four weeks for the procedure, which is used to treat compartment syndrome.

Hernandez was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He tallied six goals and five assists in 32 games last season with United Soccer League affiliate North Texas SC.

–Field Level Media