Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas exercised a permanent transfer for goalkeeper Maarten Paes on Tuesday.

Paes, 24, had been on a short-term loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht in his native Netherlands.

He now joins FC Dallas through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Paes is 6-3-5 through 14 starts this season with four clean sheets, a 1.00 goals-against average and 28 saves.

–Field Level Media