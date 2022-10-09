FC Dallas edge Sporting KC, claim third spot in West

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola each scored a goal, helping FC Dallas defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to claim the third spot in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference and a home playoff match. Lletget and Arriola were key acquisitions this season, with Arriola being acquired before the season and Lletget during the season.

With the LA Galaxy (3-1 over Houston) and Nashville (1-0 over LAFC) both winning their matches, Dallas needed at least a draw to earn the third spot. Dallas will host sixth-seeded Minnesota United in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

FC Dallas (14-9-11, 53 points) has lost just three of its last 14 MLS matches dating back to mid-July (7-3-4). The only match in that streak in which Dallas conceded more than one goal was a 4-0 loss at Nashville on Aug. 21.

Sporting KC (11-16-7, 40 points) will not reach the postseason for just the second time in manager Peter Vermes’ 14 seasons. They came into Sunday’s match having won three straight matches and had gone 5-0-2 in their last seven. They just dug too deep of a hole early in the season.

Arriola appeared to put Dallas up 1-0 in the seventh minute, but he was ruled offside by VAR. Dallas eventually got the first goal in the 33rd minute. Lletget scored his first goal for FC Dallas after being acquired from the New England Revolution on Aug. 3. He received a cross from Jesus Ferreira and fired it past SKC keeper Kendall McIntosh.

Sporting KC had more scoring opportunities in the first half, claiming nearly 60 percent of the possession and holding a 7-4 advantage in shots. But Dallas led in the only category that really matters.

Graham Zusi leveled the match in the 51st minute. Erik Thommy controlled a ball deflected by Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. He fed Zusi in the corner of the box and Zusi one-timed it past Paes.

Arriola put Dallas ahead in the 65th minute. Alan Velasco raced down the left side to near the touchline before feeding Arriola right in front of McIntosh.

