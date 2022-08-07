FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling behind four minutes earlier in a 1-1 draw at the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Timbers veteran Diego Chara put the ball into his own net trying to defend Dallas center back Matt Hedges at the near post, sending a glancing header past goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Marvin Loria had put Portland in front moments before when he put in the rebound of his own saved penalty, awarded following a video review that resulted in a handball called on Hedges.

Maarten Paes denied Loria’s attempt from the spot with a dive to his right, but the rebound fell straight back to Loria for a simple finish into an open net with Paes left stranded.

Portland (7-6-12, 33 points) edged a point above Seattle into the seventh and final playoff place in the Western Conference.

Dallas (9-7-9, 36 points) moved into third in the West with the draw in what was a contrast of styles right up until the very end.

The Timbers outshot FCD 16-7 overall and 5-2 in efforts on target. But the visitors had arguably the more dangerous chances, playing primarily on the counterattack after absorbing consistent pressure from the home side.

Paul Arriola was involved in most of those, beginning with when he found himself open on the break in the 28th minute down the right flank and drove a right-footed shot off the far left post.

Five minutes after halftime, Arriola laid off the ball for Jesus Ferreira, who had his shot denied by Ivacic’s diving save.

Ten minutes after that, a misplay from Portland defender Larrys Mabiala saw Arriola one-on-one with Ivacic. Arriola darted right to try and round the goalkeeper, but Ivacic pressured him enough to force his shot wide of the right post.

Loria had maybe the best chance of the second half for the Timbers, but saw his shot from the left side of the penalty area comfortably saved by Paes.

Dallas had another late promising chance through Alan Velasco. But with Ivacic pressuring him, he sent his effort over the crossbar in the 85th minute.

