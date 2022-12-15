fbpx
FC Dallas D Marco Farfan signs three-year contract

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, US; FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (4) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) fight for the ball during the second half of a conference semifinal of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan signed a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.

Farfan, 24, recorded one goal and four assists in 32 matches (all starts) last season, his first with FC Dallas.

FC Dallas acquired Farfan in a trade with Los Angeles FC in February in exchange for fellow defender Ryan Hollingshead. Farfan scored his first MLS goal in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 13.

Farfan did not record a goal or an assist during his time with the Portland Timbers (2016-20) or LAFC (2021).

–Field Level Media

