Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas acquired forward Jose Mulato Palacios from Colombian side Deportivo Cali on Thursday through the 2025 season.

Dallas has club options for 2026 and 2027.

Palacios, 19, will join FC Dallas at the start of the 2023 season. His contract kicks in on Jan. 1, 2023.

Palacios joined North Texas SC of MLS Next Pro on loan this past season, recording nine goals and three assists in 21 appearances for the lower level FC Dallas-owned side.

–Field Level Media