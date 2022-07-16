FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta suspended for incident with official

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta will sit out his team’s next two matches and pay an undisclosed fine after exhibiting aggressive behavior and making unwanted physical contact with an official, MLS announced.

Acosta’s actions came in the 90th minute of FC Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on July 9.

The midfielder will miss matches against the host Columbus Crew on Sunday and versus Nashville SC on July 23. He previously sat out a 2-2 draw against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday before the club’s appeal was denied two days later by MLS.

Acosta, who is the first MLS All-Star in franchise history, has six goals and an MLS-leading 10 assists this season.

The 28-year-old Argentina native has recorded 37 goals and 55 assists in 176 career MLS matches with D.C. United (2016-19) and Cincinnati.

–Field Level Media