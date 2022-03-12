FC Cincinnati halts 14-game skid with win over Orlando City

Mar 12, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder J nior Urso (11) keeps the bay away from FC Cincinnati midfielder J nior Moreno (93) in the first half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Vazquez recorded a brace, Alec Kann stood out in goal, and FC Cincinnati ended a 14-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night at Orlando, Fla.

Vazquez scored FC Cincinnati’s first two goals of the season while Kann made five saves — four of the spectacular variety. FC Cincinnati’s triumph was its first since a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Sept. 11 of last season.

Vazquez scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute for FC Cincinnati (1-2-0, 3 points).

Junior Urso scored for Orlando City (1-1-1, 4 points), which lost to Cincinnati for the first time in six meetings. The Lions had three wins and two draws in the first five meetings.

Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City. The Lions held a 18-9 edge in shots and put six shots on target to Cincinnati’s three.

FC Cincinnati was outscored 6-0 while losing their first matches. Orlando City didn’t allow a goal in its first two matches.

Vazquez’s decisive goal was set up by Dominique Badji, who sent a hard cross toward the net. Vazquez was in perfect position and headed the ball past Gallese.

The Lions had a chance to tie the score in the 83rd minute, but Benji Michel’s hard right-footed shot was wide right of the net.

Two minutes later, Mauricio Pereyra took the corner kick and sent it toward the front of the net, but Antonio Carlos’ header was stopped by Kann to preserve Cincinnati’s lead.

Vazquez scored his first goal in the 13th minute after Luciano Acosta fed him a pass. Vazquez easily knocked a right-footed shot past Gallese.

Orlando City knotted the score in the 42nd minute. Facundo Torres delivered the cross and Urso sent a header that bounced past Kann and into the net.

Kann made three big hand saves in the first half. He knocked shots by Alexandre Pato (17th minute) and Urso (26th minute) over the net and made a diving save on Ercan Kara’s header in the 22nd minute.

Vazquez had a chance for the hat trick in the 64th minute on a breakaway in which Gallese came forward and was about 35 yards out of the net. But Vazquez’s shot sailed wide left of the unguarded net.

