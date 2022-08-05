FC Cincinnati acquire Matt Miazga from Chelsea

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati officially announced the acquisition of Chelsea FC defender Matt Miazga on Friday.

The 27-year-old American joins the MLS club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Miazga had a goal and two assists in 34 matches (30 starts) for the New York Red Bulls from 2013-15 before signing with Chelsea of the Premier League in January 2016.

“Matt is a dominant defender that has a wealth of experience internationally and across numerous leagues in Europe,” FCC general manager Chris Albright said. “But his knowledge of what it takes to compete and win in MLS, along with his high character and mentality, are what drew us to this opportunity. We feel he’s an excellent fit to the group that we’re building, and we are delighted to bring him to FC Cincinnati.”

Miazga spent the past seven years on loans with five different clubs throughout Europe, most recently with Alaves in Spain from 2021-22.

“I’m really excited to join FC Cincinnati,” Miazga said. “It’s a pleasure to be back in the United States and be able to compete in MLS again.”

Miazga has 22 caps with the U.S. men’s national team but none since March 2021.

–Field Level Media