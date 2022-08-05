FaZe, Thieves advance to upper-bracket final at CDL Championship

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves moved within two wins of the season title by capturing victories on Friday at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend.

In upper-bracket semifinal action at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, the FaZe edged the Seattle Surge 3-2 before the Thieves swept OpTic Texas 3-0. Atlanta and Los Angeles will square off in the upper-bracket final on Saturday.

Lower-bracket play began on Friday with the New York Subliners pulling off a reverse sweep to stun the London Royal Ravens and the Toronto Ultra eliminating the Boston Breach 3-1.

In the second round of the lower bracket on Saturday, Texas will oppose New York and Seattle will meet Toronto.

The lower-bracket third-round match and lower-bracket final will also be contested on Saturday.

Championship Weekend offers a prize pool of $2.55 million, with $1.2 million going to the winners. The tournament has a double-elimination format, and all matches are best-of-five until Sunday’s grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Seattle opened with a 250-248 win on Tuscan Hardpoint before Atlanta claimed Berlin Search and Destroy 6-2 and Tuscan Control 3-1. The Surge pushed the match to the limit by taking Berlin Hardpoint 250-244, but the FaZe eked out the series victory with a 6-5 decision on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The United States’ McArthur “Cellium” Jovel had 91 kills and a plus-1.44 kills-deaths ratio for Atlanta.

The Thieves crushed OpTic 250-58 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

Sam “Octane” Larew of the U.S. paced Los Angeles with 69 kills and a plus-1.77 K-D ratio.

London appeared to take control by capturing Gavutu Hardpoint 250-214 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-2. However, New York roared back to take Gavutu Control 3-1, Berlin Hardpoint 250-173 and Berlin Search and Destroy 6-4.

The United States’ Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley logged 97 kills and a plus-1.13 K-D ratio for the Subliners.

Toronto claimed Tuscan Hardpoint 250-170 before Boston rolled to a 6-0 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. The Ultra then took Berlin Control 3-2 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-218.

Scotland’s Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan powered Toronto with 101 kills and a plus-1.29 K-D ratio.

The Saturday schedule:

Lower-bracket second round — OpTic Texas vs. New York Subliners

Lower-bracket second round — Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Upper-bracket final — Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Lower-bracket third round — Texas/New York winner vs. Seattle/Toronto winner

Lower-bracket final — Upper-bracket final loser vs. lower-bracket third round winner

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend prize pool

1st place: $1.2 million

2nd place: $650,000

3rd place: $320,000

4th place: $160,000

5th-6th place: $80,000

7th-8th place: $30,000 — London Royal Ravens, Boston Breach

