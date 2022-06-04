FaZe, Surge reach winner’s bracket finals at CDL Major 3

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe and Seattle Surge will meet in the winner’s bracket finals of the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major after each club won in the second round Saturday.

The FaZe swept the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 in one match while the Surge took down the Florida Mutineers 3-1 in the other.

The Thieves slipped into the loser’s bracket, where they defeated OpTic Texas 3-1 to stay alive in the tournament. The Toronto Ultra also won two games in the loser’s bracket Saturday, beating the Minnesota Rokkr and Florida, to round out the final four teams standing.

The FaZe dominated the Thieves, taking Gavutu Hardpoint 250-138 and closing with a pair of shutouts, 6-0 on Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Gavutu Control.

Seattle had it slightly harder when it lost its opening map to Florida, 250-188 on Tuscan Hardpoint. The Surge responded with a 6-4 win on Berlin Search and Destroy, moved ahead with a 3-2 win on Tuscan Control and clinched the victory with a 250-194 win on Berlin Hardpoint.

Toronto had a close match with Minnesota to open Saturday’s loser’s bracket action. The Ultra won 217-212 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-4 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Berlin Hardpoint.

The Ultra then swept the Mutineers — taking Bocage Hardpoint 250-214, Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3 and Tuscan Control 3-1.

The Thieves brushed off their loss to Atlanta, though they did fall behind 1-0 when OpTic beat them 250-190 on Gavutu Hardpoint. Los Angeles evened the match with a tight 6-5 win on Berlin Search and Destroy, then took care of business 3-0 on Berlin Control and 250-175 on Berlin Hardpoint.

The winner of the Atlanta-Seattle matchup Sunday will make the grand final. The loser will move into the loser’s bracket final to face the winner of Toronto-Los Angeles. The winner there will reach the grand final as well.

All matches in the event are best-of-five until the best-of-nine final on Sunday.

Call of Duty League Major 3 points pool

1. TBD — 65 CDL points

2. TBD — 50 CDL points

3. TBD — 40 CDL points

4. TBD — 30 CDL points

5-6. Florida Mutineers, OpTic Texas — 20 CDL points

7-8. Minnesota Rokkr, London Royal Ravens — 10 CDL points

9-12. Boston Breach, Paris Legion, Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners — no CDL points

–Field Level Media