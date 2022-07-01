FaZe, Royal Ravens move to 2-0 at CDL Major 4

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe and London Royal Ravens each claimed victories on Friday to move to 2-0 in qualifying at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major.

The FaZe pulled off a 3-0 sweep over the Toronto Ultra (1-2) and the Royal Ravens earned a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Rokkr (1-2).

The Boston Breach also upped their mark to 2-1 by beating the Seattle Surge, 3-1. The Surge fell to 1-1.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

Atlanta made quick work of Toronto, posting one-sided wins on Gavutu Hardpoint (250-136) and Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-2) before clinching with a 3-2 win on Gavutu Control. Chris “Simp” Lehr topped the FaZe with 69 kills.

London also jumped out to a 2-0 map lead on Friday, winning 250-187 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-5 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. Minnesota replied by taking Tuscan Control, 3-2. But the Royal Ravens closed out the battle by recording a 250-230 win on Berlin Hardpoint. Byron “Nastie” Plumridge led the all-English lineup with a match-high 96 kills.

Boston began with a 250-202 triumph on Bocage Hardpoint before Seattle tied up the match with a 6-3 decision on Tuscan Search and Destroy. The Breach then took successive maps for the match, winning 3-0 on Tuscan Control and 250-214 on Berlin Hardpoint. Reece “Vivid” Drost rolled up a match-best 97 kills for Boston.

Week 2 qualifying continues on Saturday with four matches:

–Florida Mutineers vs. London Royal Ravens

–OpTic Texas vs. Paris Legion

–Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-0, +4

T1. London Royal Ravens, 20 points, 2-0, +4

T1. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-0, +4

4. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, even

5. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, +2

T6. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-1, +1

T6. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, +1

8. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, -3

9. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, -4

T10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, -3

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T10. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

–Field Level Media