FaZe, Royal Ravens improve to 3-0 in CDL Major 1 qualifiers

The Atlanta FaZe and the London Royal Ravens remained undefeated with victories Saturday in the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers.

OpTic Texas rolled to a sweep to get their first victory. The Los Angeles Thieves also posted a victory to improve to 2-1.

London defeated the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2, opening with a 250-138 win on Berlin Hardpoint. The Ravens then took Berlin Search and Destroy 6-2. The Rokkr bounced back with a 3-1 win on Tuscan Control, but London clinched with a 250-223 win on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The FaZe defeated the Boston Breach 3-1. FaZe opened with a 250-102 win on Gavutu Hardpoint. The Breach took Berlin Search and Destroy 6-2, but FaZe finished off the win, 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-188 on Bocage Hardpoint.

The Thieves had to bounce back from a 2-1 deficit in their match against the Florida Mutineers. Los Angeles opened with a 250-226 win on Bocage Hardpoint. But the Mutineers took the next two rounds, 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control. But the Thieves responded with a 250-144 win on Tuscan Hardpoint and clinched with a 6-4 win on Bocage Search and Destroy.

OpTic Texas opened with a 228-161 win on Bocage Hardpoint, took Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3 and clinched with a 3-1 win on Tuscan Control.

The qualifiers will continue Sunday with two matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage

1. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-0, 75 percent

2. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent

3. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent

4. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent

5. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent

6. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 62.5 percent

7. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-2, 53.8 percent

8. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, 42.9 percent

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, 41.7 percent

10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 41.7 percent

11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, 25 percent

–Field Level Media