FaZe roll to sweep in COD League Major 1 qualifying

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta FaZe evened their record after recording a sweep Saturday in qualifying for the Call of Duty League Major 1.

The FaZe defeated the Las Vegas Legion to even their record at 2-2.

In other action Saturday, OpTic Texas defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-2, the New York Subliners needed a reverse split to beat the Boston Breach 3-2 and the Florida Mutineers topped the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1.

The 12 COD teams are each playing four qualifying matches to determine seeding for Major 1, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 18 in Raleigh, N.C. Qualifying play continues through Sunday.

Each winning team receives 10 CDL points per win.

The Breach looked like a cinch to stay unbeaten, opening with a 250-218 win on Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress and then taking Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress, 6-5. But the Subliners stormed back, 3-2 on Control Al Bagra Fortress, 250-221 on Hardpoint Zarqwa Hydroelectric and 6-3 on Search and Destroy Embassy.

The FaZe opened with a 250-207 win on Hardpoint Embassy and continued to roll, 6-0 on Search and Destroy Embassy and then 3-0 on Control Breenbergh Hotel.

OpTic Texas dropped the first map to the Ravens, 250-223 on Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress. OpTic rebounded with a 6-2 win on Search and Destroy Mercado Las Almas and then 3-2 on Control Breenbergh Hotel. London took Hardpoint Embassy 250-193 before OpTic clinched on Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress, 6-1.

The Mutineers lost the first map 250-189 on Hardpoint Breenbergh Hotel, but that’s all the Thieves would get. Florida won Search and Destroy El Asilo 6-5, Control El Asilo 3-1 and Hardpoint Embassy 250-194.

Sunday’s schedule includes four games:

–Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

–Seattle vs. Toronto

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

–Boston vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings:

1. Minnesota Rokkr 3-0

2. Boston Breach 2-1

3. OpTic Texas 2-1

4. Toronto Ultra 2-1

5. Atlanta FaZe 2-2

5. London Royal Ravens 2-2

7. New York Subliners 2-2

8. Florida Mutineers 2-2

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-2

10. Los Angeles Thieves 1-2

10. Seattle Surge 1-2

12. Las Vegas Legion 0-3

–Field Level Media