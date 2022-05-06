FaZe, Mutineers, Subliners go 3-0 in CDL Pro-Am Classic groups

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers, New York Subliners and Boston Breach won their respective groups in the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic’s group stage, which concluded Friday.

Those four teams will head to the playoff stage and be joined by the Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, Los Angeles Thieves and Paris Legion, who placed second in their groups after a round robin. Atlanta, Florida and New York were the only teams to finish the stage 3-0.

The tournament features all 12 Call of Duty League teams plus the top four finishers from last month’s Minnesota Open that served as a qualifying event.

For round-robin play in the opening phase, teams were divided into four groups that each featured three CDL clubs and one qualifier. All matches on Thursday and Friday were best-of-five, and the top two teams in each group advanced to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The qualifier that had the best showing was the Ultra’s North American Academy team, which tied Boston and Paris at 2-1 in Group D. A day after beating the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Ultra Academy NA doubled up by taking down the Breach, rallying from down 2-0 for a 3-2 stunner.

But after Paris defeated Ultra Academy NA 3-1, there was a three-way tie for two available spots, and Ultra Academy NA had the lowest map differential (0) to lose the tiebreaker.

The FaZe took down Toronto’s senior team 3-1 to complete Group A unblemished. Atlanta won 250-160 on Gavutu Hardpoint, lost to the Ultra 6-4 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy, then rebounded with a 3-1 win on Gavutu Control and a 250-164 result on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Florida defeated the Ultra’s European Union Academy team 3-1 to secure its undefeated record. The Mutineers eked out a 260-237 win on Gavutu Control and lost 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy before earning wins of 3-1 on Gavutu Control and 250-183 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

After playing just one match Thursday, New York beat Team WaR 3-1 and the London Royal Ravens 3-0. The Subliners dominated London 250-118 on Bocage Hardpoint before squeaking out a 6-5 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy and a 3-2 triumph on Gavutu Control.

The tournament continues Saturday with four quarterfinal matches:

–Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas

–Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–New York Subliners vs. Paris Legion

–Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic group stage (record, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 3-0, +7

2. Toronto Ultra, 2-1, +2

3. Strike X, 1-2, -3

4. Seattle Surge, 0-3, -6

Group B

1. Florida Mutineers, 3-0, +7

2. OpTic Texas, 2-1, +1

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-2, -1

4. Toronto Ultra Academy EU, 0-3, -7

Group C

1. New York Subliners, 3-0, +8

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 2-1, +2

3. London Royal Ravens, 1-2, -3

4. Team WaR, 0-3, -7

Group D

1. Boston Breach, 2-1, +4

2. Paris Legion, 2-1, +1

3. Toronto Ultra Academy NA, 2-1, 0

4. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-3, -5

