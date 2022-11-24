FaZe, Liquid reach semis at BLAST Premier Fall Finals

FaZe Clan and Team Liquid advanced to the semifinals during Thursday’s action at the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark.
FaZe swept Heroic in the Group A winners match and Liquid defeated Natus Vincere 2-1 in the Group B winners match.
In the Fall Finals, the teams were split into two groups for the double-elimination opening round. The group-stage winners advance to the playoff semifinals. The group-stage runners-up head to the quarterfinals as high seeds, while the ground-stage third-place teams move to the quarterfinals as low seeds.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are single elimination, and all matches throughout the event are best-of-three. The tournament runs through Sunday.
FaZe Clan defeated Heroic 16-14 on Ancient and 16-5 on Inferno. Helvijs “broky” Saukants registered a team-high 47 kills and a plus-13 kills/deaths differential for the winners.
Liquid sandwiched a 16-14 win on Inferno and a 16-7 decision on Mirage around a 16-12 loss to NAVI on Dust II. Nick “nitr0” Cannella paced Liquid with 65 kills and a plus-15 K/D differential.
Also Thursday, Ninjas in Pyjamas swept OG in a Group A elimination match and G2 Esports swept Fluxo in a Group B elimination match.
G2 and Heroic have qualified for the BLAST Premier World Final based on points rankings throughout the year.
Friday’s quarterfinal schedule:
–Natus Vincere vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
–Heroic vs. G2 Esports
BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and points distribution
1. $200,000, 4,000 BLAST Premier points, berth in BLAST Premier World Final
2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points
3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points
5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points
7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — OG, Fluxo
–Field Level Media