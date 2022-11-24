FaZe, Liquid reach semis at BLAST Premier Fall Finals

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

FaZe Clan and Team Liquid advanced to the semifinals during Thursday’s action at the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark.

FaZe swept Heroic in the Group A winners match and Liquid defeated Natus Vincere 2-1 in the Group B winners match.

In the Fall Finals, the teams were split into two groups for the double-elimination opening round. The group-stage winners advance to the playoff semifinals. The group-stage runners-up head to the quarterfinals as high seeds, while the ground-stage third-place teams move to the quarterfinals as low seeds.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are single elimination, and all matches throughout the event are best-of-three. The tournament runs through Sunday.

FaZe Clan defeated Heroic 16-14 on Ancient and 16-5 on Inferno. Helvijs “broky” Saukants registered a team-high 47 kills and a plus-13 kills/deaths differential for the winners.

Liquid sandwiched a 16-14 win on Inferno and a 16-7 decision on Mirage around a 16-12 loss to NAVI on Dust II. Nick “nitr0” Cannella paced Liquid with 65 kills and a plus-15 K/D differential.

Also Thursday, Ninjas in Pyjamas swept OG in a Group A elimination match and G2 Esports swept Fluxo in a Group B elimination match.

G2 and Heroic have qualified for the BLAST Premier World Final based on points rankings throughout the year.

Friday’s quarterfinal schedule:

–Natus Vincere vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

–Heroic vs. G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and points distribution

1. $200,000, 4,000 BLAST Premier points, berth in BLAST Premier World Final

2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points

3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points

5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points

7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — OG, Fluxo

–Field Level Media