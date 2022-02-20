FaZe finish CDL Major 1 qualifiers unbeaten, earn top seed

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe finished qualifiers 5-0 on Sunday and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament next month.

Atlanta earned a 3-1 win over the New York Subliners to become the only team to make it through qualifiers undefeated. The London Royal Ravens defeated the Seattle Surge 3-1 on Sunday to finish 4-1 and earn the No. 2 seed.

In the only other match of the final day of qualifiers, OpTic Texas beat the Boston Breach, also by a 3-1 score. OpTic Texas will serve as hosts for the Major in Arlington, Texas, March 3-6.

The FaZe got off to a hot start, beating the Subliners 250-189 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-1 on Tuscan Search and Destroy. New York got on the board by taking Gavutu Control 3-2, but Atlanta finished off the match by winning Tuscan Hardpoint, 250-190.

The Royal Ravens opened their match with the Surge by winning Tuscan Hardpoint 250-199, but Seattle fought back with a dominating 6-1 victory on Berlin Search and Destroy. London moved back in front with a 3-2 decision on Gavutu Control and put it on ice with a 250-141 triumph on Gavutu Hardpoint.

Boston squeaked out a 250-247 win over Texas on Gavutu Hardpoint, but it was all Texas the rest of the way, as it landed wins of 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Gavutu Control and 250-181 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Despite their loss, the Breach narrowly avoided starting tournament weekend in the losers’ bracket. The top eight teams in qualifiers will open in the winners’ bracket and seeds 9-12 will begin in the losers’. Based on tiebreakers, Boston earned the eighth seed and will face unbeaten Atlanta in the first match.

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 50 points, 5-0, 75 percent

2. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-1, 65 percent

3. Los Angeles Thieves, 40 points, 4-1, 61.9 percent

4. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-2, 65 percent

5. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-2, 50 percent

6. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-3, 50 percent

7. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, 47.6 percent

8. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-3, 45.5 percent

9. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-3, 44.4 percent

10. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-3, 40.9 percent

11. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-4, 30 percent

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, 25 percent

