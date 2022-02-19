fbpx
Published February 19, 2022

FaZe Clan’s rain in isolation, ropz returns at IEM Katowice

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
FaZe Clan rifler Havard “rain” Nygaard tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s match against Fnatic at Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI – Katowice.

The 27-year-old Norwegian, who is now in isolation, is the second member of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team to recently test positive for the virus. Robin “ropz” Kool missed the play-in stage and the opening round of the tournament after a positive test on Feb. 9.

While rain is expected to play despite being in isolation Saturday, ropz returned to action against Fnatic in the upper-bracket, second-round match.

“At night we decided I should travel from Warsaw to Katowice and make a PCR test with ESL,” ropz wrote on Twitter. “It turned out negative, which means I am cleared to play. No sleep since yesterday, tired as hell from the journey but LETS GOOOO”

ropz, a 22-year-old Estonian, joined FaZe Clan last month.

rain has played with FaZe Clan since January 2016.

The $1 million IEM Katowice tournament runs through Feb. 27.

–Field Level Media

