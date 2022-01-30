FaZe Clan powers through Group C at BLAST Premier

A gaming chair and controller are seen during an Evolve Youth Sports practice at the Player One arena in Carmel, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Scott Wise, original founder of Scotty’s Brewhouse, has partnered with Player One Esports for his next venture, a video game sports league that has attracted around 200 kids so far.Evolve Youth Esports At Player One Arena In Carmel Ind Opened By Scott Wise Former Founder Of Scotty S Brewhouse Jan 24 2019

It wasn’t completely smooth sailing, but FaZe Clan rallied from a second-round loss to win the next two straight and lock up Group C at the 2022 BLAST Premier Spring Groups event.

The double-elimination style bracket saw FaZe win in Round 1 19-15 over Team Liquid on Inferno, lose to Team Vitality on Inferno 19-15, then prevail in back-to-back wins over Liquid 19-17 on Inferno and Vitality 16-10 on Overpass in the group’s Grand Final.

That final victory assured FaZe a double bye into the Finals during the play-in stage, which will run from Feb. 3-5 with all matches best-of-three.

During the 16-10 win, three FaZe players finished with positive kills-to-death ratios, led by Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool, who finished plus-20 with 29 kills and nine deaths. Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken finished plus-4, while Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants racked up 21 kills for a plus-6.

Vitality was paced by France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who had a 26-17 K-D ratio (plus-9) and will now be seeded into the semifinals round this week.

Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis join Vitality with first-round byes.

The other top seeds along with FaZe are G2 Esports and OG. Each team will only need to win one best-of-three match to qualify for the Spring Finals.

This is the initial phase of the Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition. Twelve teams have been split into three double-elimination, best-of-one groups competing to qualify for the seeded Play-In Stage, which features best-of-three matches. At stake will be the top six spots earning berths in the $425,000 Spring Finals in June, with the bottom six teams falling to the Spring Showdown.

The play-in stage will kick off with three pairings on Thursday:

Complexity vs. MIBR

Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. BIG

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 prize pool:

1-3. TBD — $27,500, 2,400 BLAST Premier points (Spring Finals)

4-6. TBD — $17,500, 1,200 BLAST Premier points (Spring Finals)

7-9. TBD — $8,500, 900 BLAST Premier points (Spring Showdown)

10-12. TBD — $5,666, 600 BLAST Premier points (Spring Showdown)

–Field Level Media