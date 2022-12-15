FaZe Clan, OG reach semifinals at World Final

Credit: FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan and OG advanced to the semifinals of the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

FaZe Clan rallied to beat Team Liquid 2-1 in the Group A winners match on Thursday, while OG swept Team Vitality in the Group B winners match.

The $1 million event is the final Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major of the year. The playoffs are single elimination and culminate with the Grand Final on Sunday. The champion pockets $500,000, with $250,000 going to the runner-up. The semifinal losers each get $85,000.

Liquid opened with a 16-14 win on Mirage before FaZe Clan answered with a 16-5 victory on Inferno and a 16-9 decision on Anubis. Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken led Faze Clan with 73 kills and a plus-28 kills/deaths differential.

OG beat Vitality 16-14 on Inferno and 16-9 on Mirage. Shahar “flameZ” Shushan of Israel had a team-high 45 kills and Russia’s Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov led OG with a plus-15 kills/deaths differential.

Also Thursday in Group A, G2 Esports swept Outsiders in an elimination match. In Group B, Natus Vincere defeated Heroic 2-1 in an elimination match.

Playoffs begin Friday with two quarterfinal matches. The winner between Vitality and G2 will face FaZe Clan, while the winner between Liquid and NAVI will take on OG.

BLAST Premier World Final 2022 prize pool:

1. $500,000 — TBD

2. $250,000 — TBD

3-4. $85,000 — TBD

5-6. $25,000 — TBD

7-8. $15,000 — Outsiders, Heroic

–Field Level Media