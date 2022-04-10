FaZe Clan capture ESL Pro League Season 15 title

Credit: FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan defeated ENCE 3-1 in Sunday’s ESL Pro League Season 15 grand final in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The winners earned $190,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022.

FaZe Clan opened with a 16-11 victory on Vertigo before ENCE evened the match with a 19-17 overtime decision on Overpass. FaZe Clan found another gear, winning 16-9 on Mirage and 16-12 on Dust II to send ENCE home in second place with $90,000.

Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants led the way with 84 kills and a plus-19 kills-deaths differential. FaZe Clan also got 82 kills from Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool and a plus-9 differential from Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken.

Pavle “Maden” Boskovic of Montenegro had a team-high 88 kills for ENCE, while Poland’s Aleksander “hades” Miskiewicz led the runners-up with a plus-15 differential.

The $823,000 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 9 and was divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group advanced to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advanced to the round of 12. All matches were best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

ESL Pro League Season 15 prize pool:

1. FaZe Clan — $190,000; 2,800 BLAST Premier points

2. ENCE — $90,000; 1,400 BLAST Premier points

3-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA Esports — $55,000; 875 BLAST Premier points

5-8. Movistar Riders, Natus Vincere — $42,500, Team Liquid, Astralis — $32,500; 262.5 BLAST Premier points

9-12. Players, Heroic, Entropiq — $32,000, Fnatic — $27,000

13-16. MOUZ, Team Vitality, BIG, AGO — $19,000

17-20. G2 Esports, Outsiders — $17,500, GODSENT, Complexity Gaming — $12,500

21-24. LookingForOrg, Sprout, Party Astronauts, Evil Geniuses — $6,000

Teams were awarded a $5,000 bonus for each Group Stage win, leading some teams to earn more than others that were tied for the same finish.

–Field Level Media