FaZe claim two losers-bracket wins in CDL Major 4

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe won two losers-bracket matches on Friday to stay alive in the Call of Duty League Major 4.

The FaZe edged the Paris Legion 3-2, then swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0. The Guerrillas won their first match of the day 3-2 over the London Royal Ravens.

In other losers-bracket first-round matches, OpTic Texas nipped the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2 and the Boston Breach squeezed past the Seattle Surge 3-2.

All matches in the tournament are best-of-five until the Sunday final, which will be best-of-nine.

The winners-bracket semifinals are set for Saturday, with the Toronto Ultra going against the Los Angeles Thieves and the New York Subliners matching up with the Florida Mutineers.

Atlanta rolled past the Guerrillas 250-214 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Tuscan Control.

The FaZe opened their day with a 250-166 win on Bocage Hardpoint before the Legion took Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-5. Atlanta’s 3-0 win on Tuscan Control was offset by Paris’ 250-235 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint. The FaZe then sealed the match with a 6-2 victory on Berlin Search and Destroy.

The Guerrillas began their first match with a 250-189 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint. The Royal Ravens moved in front by claiming Bocage Search and Destroy 6-3 and Berlin Control 3-2, but Los Angeles came back to capture Berlin Hardpoint 250-191 and Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-3.

The Rokkr earned a 250-186 win on Bocage Hardpoint before the OpTic took Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-4. Minnesota moved to the verge of a victory by prevailing 3-2 on Tuscan Control, but Texas rallied to take Gavutu Hardpoint 250-204 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-2.

The Surge started with a 250-177 victory on Bocage Hardpoint. The Breach replied with a 6-1 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy, but Seattle took Tuscan Control 3-1. Boston squeaked out a 250-248 win on Berlin Hardpoint, then wrapped up advancement with a 6-2 triumph on Berlin Search and Destroy.

Five matches are scheduled for Saturday:

–Losers bracket second round: Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

–Winners bracket semifinals: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–Winners bracket semifinals: New York Subliners vs. Florida Mutineers

–Losers bracket third round: Teams TBA

–Losers bracket third round: Atlanta FaZe vs. team TBA

–Field Level Media