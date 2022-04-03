FaZe, Breach to meet in winner’s bracket final at CDL Major 2

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach advanced to the winner’s bracket finals in the Call of Duty Major 2 competition on Saturday and will meet Sunday for a berth in the Grand Finals.

Also Saturday, the Florida Mutineers and Los Angeles Guerrillas stayed alive in the loser’s bracket with wins and will meet Sunday. That winner will face the FaZe-Breach loser in the loser’s bracket final later on Sunday, and the survivor will meet the FaZe-Breach winner in the grand final, also to be contested Sunday.

The FaZe and Breach each earned wins in five maps. The FaZe defeated the Seattle Surge, and the Breach knocked off the Mutineers.

The FaZe defeated the Surge on Tuscan Hardpoint 250-210, but the Surge won on Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-4. The teams again traded map wins, as the FaZe prevailed 3-1 on Gavutu Control but lost 250-229 on Bocage Hardpoint. The FaZe clinched the match 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy.

The Breach jumped out quickly on the Mutineers, winning 250-174 on Gavutu Hardpoint and 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy. The Mutineers recovered with victories on Gavutu Control 3-0 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-206, but the Breach sealed the match with a 6-1 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

Bumped into the loser’s bracket, the Surge lost again and were eliminated by the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2. The Guerrillas dropped the first map, took the second and third, but saw the Surge tie the match. The Guerrillas clinched it with a 6-3 win on Bocage Search and Destroy.

Also relegated to the loser’s bracket, the Mutineers defeated OpTic Texas 3-1. The Mutineers won the first two maps, lost the third, but wrapped up the match 250-206 on Berlin Hardpoint.

It was OpTic’s second match of the day. They defeated the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 earlier in the loser’s bracket and did it the hard way, losing the first two maps before sweeping the final three, capped by a 6-4 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty League Major 2 point distribution

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. OpTic Texas, Seattle Surge — 20 CDL points

7-8. Los Angeles Thieves, London Royal Ravens — 10 CDL points

9-12. Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, Paris Legion, Toronto Ultra — no CDL points

–Field Level Media