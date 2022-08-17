Fan injured in Patriots-Panthers practice scuffle

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A fan was injured Wednesday after players for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots got into a fight at a joint practice in Foxboro, Mass.

The scuffle was sparked when Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. knocked down Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was already out of bounds. McCaffrey spiked the football at Wise’s feet in response and the ensuing scrum spilled into the stands.

ESPN reported that Wise fell onto a woman, who suffered a swollen foot but refused treatment from the Patriots’ medical staff.

Wise and McCaffrey apologized to the woman and the Patriots reportedly offered her tickets to a game this season.

Wise, 28, was also involved in a tussle at Tuesday’s joint practice session. He was ejected from that workout along with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback Kenny Robinson.

–Field Level Media