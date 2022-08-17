Atlanta Falcons sign receiver KeeSean Johnson

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson, 25, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. He caught a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 preseason victory against the Green Bay Packers on Friday.

A sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2019, he caught 36 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 18 games with the Cardinals during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Johnson spent last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

–Field Level Media