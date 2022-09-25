Falcons ride run game to first win of season over Seahawks

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the host Seattle Seahawks 27-23 Sunday afternoon for their first victory of the NFL season.

Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Falcons (1-2).

Geno Smith was 32-of-44 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks (1-2), who lost their second in a row.

Mariota threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Drake London on third-and-7 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

The game was delayed for 8 1/2 minutes midway through the fourth quarter after an unauthorized drone flew over the field.

Shortly thereafter, Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier mishandled a handoff from Mariota and Uchenna Nwosu recovered, giving the Seahawks possession on their own 37-yard and line with 5:12 left.

Seattle drove to the Falcons’ 24 before a holding penalty and a Grady Jarrett sack pushed the Seahawks back. Smith’s desperation pass on fourth-and-18 was intercepted by Richie Grant with 1:17 to go.

Neither team led by more than a touchdown through the opening three quarters, which went back and forth.

Seattle’s Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Mariota capped Atlanta’s first drive with a 1-yard dive.

The Seahawks regained the lead on an 18-yard scoring strike from Smith to tight end Will Dissly.

The Falcons tied it at 10-all on Younghoe Koo’s 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

Patterson scored on a 17-yard run midway through the second to put Atlanta up 17-10.

The Seahawks tied it on Smith’s 18-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Myers added a 31-yarder with five seconds left in the half to give Seattle a 20-17 lead.

Koo converted a 54-yarder on Atlanta’s first possession of the second half to tie the score again.

Myers’ 25-yarder with 3:11 left in the third gave Seattle a 23-20 advantage.

